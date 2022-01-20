Notification Settings

M6 crash: Motorway closed after two lorries collide and spill diesel across carriageway

By Thomas Parkes

Drivers have been left facing major delays on the M6 in Staffordshire after two lorries crashed, spilling large diesel and hydraulic fluid across the motorway.

The incident involved a HGV and another vehicle. Photo: Highways England
The stretch between Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and Junction 16 for Newcastle-under-Lyme has been closed since around 11am on Thursday due to the collision.

The incident involved two lorries – with one described as carrying a crane – and involved one of the vehicles crashing through the central reservation.

The northbound section of the motorway remained closed as police and other emergency services tackled the incident and was expected to remain shut throughout the afternoon.

One lane was opened on the southbound side of the road, with drivers being urged to find alternative routes.

National Highways duty operations manager for the West Midlands, Rady Salim, said: “We’re working closely with police colleagues while they carry out work on scene and we’d encourage motorists to leave additional time for their journeys.”

The agency estimated there were delays of around 60 minutes prior to the closure, stretching back to Junction 14 for Stafford.

Traffic travelling north was being diverted off at junction 15 northbound, following the A500 around Stoke back towards the M6. Traffic was then rejoining the M6 at junction 16.

By Thomas Parkes

