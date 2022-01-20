The incident involved a HGV and another vehicle. Photo: Highways England

The stretch between Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and Junction 16 for Newcastle-under-Lyme has been closed since around 11am on Thursday due to the collision.

The incident involved two lorries – with one described as carrying a crane – and involved one of the vehicles crashing through the central reservation.

The northbound section of the motorway remained closed as police and other emergency services tackled the incident and was expected to remain shut throughout the afternoon.

One lane was opened on the southbound side of the road, with drivers being urged to find alternative routes.

The incident involved a HGV and another vehicle. Photo: Highways England

National Highways duty operations manager for the West Midlands, Rady Salim, said: “We’re working closely with police colleagues while they carry out work on scene and we’d encourage motorists to leave additional time for their journeys.”

The agency estimated there were delays of around 60 minutes prior to the closure, stretching back to Junction 14 for Stafford.