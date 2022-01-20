Catalytic converters stolen from Staffordshire hospital car parks

Officers are warning drivers to be vigilant follow the recent thefts.

Police were called on Monday after a catalytic converter was stolen from a white Lexus parked at Cannock Chase Hospital.

Later the same day, officers were called again after another converter was stolen from a black Lexus parked at the hospital.

Police believe both thefts took place between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

A further three thefts, including one at another hospital car park, took place the following day.

Officers were called to Queen’s Hospital in Burton on Tuesday at 10.15pm after a catalytic converter was stolen from a car sometime between 2pm and 6.30pm.

Police were also called to The Friary car park in Lichfield after a converter had been stolen from a blue Honda Civic sometime between 6pm on January 14 and 9am on Tuesday.

A catalytic converter was then reported stolen from a Honda CRV Sport parked on River Drive, Tamworth, between 11am and 4pm that day.

These latest thefts follow another reported on Saturday when a converter was stolen from a blue Ford Focus parked outside a property near The Parkway, Perton.

Officers are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the areas at the time of the thefts and urge anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the locations at the time to get in touch.

Chief Inspector David Wain, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We encourage vehicle owners to take the necessary steps to protect their vehicles and urge anyone who notices any suspicious activity to report it as soon as possible.

“When parking, try to ensure you are in an area covered by CCTV – where officers can work to establish key information to help trace and apprehend those responsible.”