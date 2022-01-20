Notification Settings

Almost 2,000 unvaccinated people in Staffordshire come forward to have first Covid-19 jab last week, health chiefs say

By Thomas ParkesStaffordshirePublished:

Almost 2,000 unvaccinated people across Staffordshire came forward last week to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, health chiefs have said.

Almost 2,000 people came forward. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Bosses revealed they were left delighted as 1,861 people got jabbed between January 9 and January 15 amid the Omicron variant continuing to spread.

It comes as they reassured people they haven't missed their chance to get protected from the virus – but they should come forward as soon as possible.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said: "Getting your vaccine and booster doses remains the most effective way to keep yourself and your family protected against Covid-19 this winter.

"If you haven’t had your first vaccine dose yet then you are not alone - but you haven’t missed your chance to get protected and we would urge you to come forward and get your vaccination now.

"Every week more and more people are coming forward to get their vaccines, which is great news as it helps to make our local area safer for everyone. More than 12,800 people have come forward to get their first dose since the start of December and in the last week alone we’ve had 1,861 people getting their first vaccine.

"We are still offering first, second and booster jabs to everyone who is eligible for them along with third and fourth doses to people with a weakened immune system who are able to bring along a referral letter from their GP or a hospital doctor.

"Millions of people have now received their Covid-19 vaccines and they are safe and effective. Getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is an evergreen opportunity to give you and your loved ones peace of mind that you are as safe as possible, as the more doses you get the better protected you will be."

