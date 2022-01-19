Former police station in Staffordshire to become flats

The Former Stone Police Station In Radford Street. Photo: Google

The old Stone cop shop at Radford Street has been vacant for almost five years after Staffordshire Police moved into the town council’s base in Station Road.

The Radford Street building was one of several former police stations put up for sale by the force in 2019 after becoming surplus to requirements.

Stafford Borough Council granted approval last year for the old Eccleshall base to be converted into offices, storage and workshop facilities.

And now the authority has given the go-ahead for the former Stone station to become living space.

Seven apartments will be created in the main building, while a coach house building in the yard will be extended to create a three-bedroom property. Other outbuildings and a communications tower will be removed.

A planning officer’s report said: “The main building was constructed in the late 1800s, and although it is not a listed building, it is identified as a positive building in the Conservation Area appraisal, important to the character and appearance of the area.

“The removal of the flat roof outbuildings is considered to have a positive impact on the character and appearance of the site, as these buildings are not sympathetic to the historic character of the police station or the coach house. In addition, the removal of these buildings will enable the courtyard to be opened up further, to provide parking and outside areas of open space.

“The proposed development does not have any near residential neighbours, therefore, the proposed conversion to apartments, will not have a detrimental impact on any existing residential amenities, either due to overlooking or loss of light/privacy.