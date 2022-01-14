Notification Settings

Funeral date set for prominent Staffordshire priest and war veteran

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshirePublished:

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a distinguished Staffordshire vicar and war veteran who played a key role in the Normandy Landings.

Rev. Preb Dick Sargent, centre, played a key role in the D-Day landings in Normandy before serving as a vicar
The Rev Preb Dick Sargent died on Christmas Eve, aged 97. Among his roles was Vicar in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, from 1967 to 1973, and Castle Church in Stafford from 1973 to 1989. He was also the Rural Dean of Stafford from 1981 to 1988 and a Prebendary at Lichfield Cathedral from 1987 until his retirement in 1989.

His thanksgiving service will be at All Saints Church, in Church Lane, Sandon near Stafford on Wednesday(19) at 1.15pm followed by private cremation.

Mourners are requested to take a lateral flow test before setting out.

At aged 19, Mr Sargent was a Royal Navy sub-lieutenant during the Second World War and helped to land troops on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944.

