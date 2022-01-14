Funeral date set for prominent Staffordshire priest and war veteran

The Rev Preb Dick Sargent died on Christmas Eve, aged 97. Among his roles was Vicar in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, from 1967 to 1973, and Castle Church in Stafford from 1973 to 1989. He was also the Rural Dean of Stafford from 1981 to 1988 and a Prebendary at Lichfield Cathedral from 1987 until his retirement in 1989.