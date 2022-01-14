Funeral date set for prominent Staffordshire priest and war veteran

The Rev Preb Dick Sargent died on Christmas Eve, aged 97. Among his roles was Vicar in Bushbury, Wolverhampton, from 1967 to 1973, and Castle Church in Stafford from 1973 to 1989. He was also the Rural Dean of Stafford from 1981 to 1988 and a Prebendary at Lichfield Cathedral from 1987 until his retirement in 1989.
His thanksgiving service will be at All Saints Church, in Church Lane, Sandon near Stafford on Wednesday(19) at 1.15pm followed by private cremation.
Mourners are requested to take a lateral flow test before setting out.
At aged 19, Mr Sargent was a Royal Navy sub-lieutenant during the Second World War and helped to land troops on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944.