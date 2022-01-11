Staffordshire songwriter signs global record deal

STAFFS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 10/01/22.Singer songwriter Doug Folger, who has just signed the deal of a lifetime with a record company. Doug is pictured with manager Rob Moore..ADAM SMITH HAS DETAILS...

Doug Folger is well known around the pubs and clubs of Lichfield and Burntwood after appearing in countless bands since picking up an instrument aged 15.

However, it took lockdown for Doug to begin writing his own songs instead of performing other people's efforts.

Doug told the Express and Star: "I just sat down one day and began thinking about chord progression and then the lyrics came. I write about all types of things, about love, lockdown and even the odd protest song.."

When Rob heard Doug's songs he decided to try and get a record deal for his friend. It did not take long before London based outfit Cherry Red Records responded.

Doug, who lives with his partner Jude and daughter Danielle said: "I'd only written eight songs and they liked them, now they own the rights so if anyone across the world wants to record my songs they can. Also if people want to sample my songs I will get paid for it."

Doug retired five years ago after serving as a solider, postman and working on Walsall Football Club's grounds team.

However, Doug has promised not to "go all Hollywood" with his new found success and will still be hosting his Open Mic night Amigos at the Plough and Harrow, Roughley

Rob said: "Everyone is just so pleased for Doug, it could not have happened to a nicer fella. His songs are fantastic and have great and important lyrics.

"I thought his songs really deserved to get him a record deal so I started ringing around companies and after they heard his talent they got him to sign on the dotted line."

He added: "I really like how Doug has different styles from a classic ballad to proper rock, he can do it all."

Songs snapped up by the record company include Driving Nowhere, One Way Track, Wake Up, Wake Up and The Sunshine Song.

As well as being available for other musicians to cover music fans across the world can listen to them on various platforms and Doug will get the royalties.