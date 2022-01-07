Staffordshire Police ready for 36 new recruits to be sworn into service

Staffordshire Police will have 36 new officers

On Wednesday the new recruits will read their attestation pledge and receive their policing powers at Staffordshire Police headquarters.

The latest intake includes seven transferee officers from other forces, ten detective constable degree holder entry programme student officers (DCDHEP) and 21 degree holder entry programme officers (DHEP).

The new recruits will get on-the-job training and education at Staffordshire University as they towards a degree in professional policing practice.

After attending practical and theory-based teaching sessions and supported online learning, the new officers will join teams across the county to carry on their training.

Ongoing assessments and reviews will ensure officers make progress and support will also be provided by the university and their own personal police mentor.

Chief Constable Chris Noble said: "The attestation is an important occasion for officers and it will be an honour to welcome them to the force. I wish them all the very best for their future careers with Staffordshire Police.

"This designated route into policing is there to help officers with the skills they need to tackle issues, such as prevention, early intervention and problem-solving skills, and serve communities to the best of their abilities."

He added"It will be a privilege to be part of the attestation ceremony and it’s an honour to be Staffordshire Police’s new Chief Constable.