Stafford County Hospital

Staffordshire Resilience Forum (SRF) – consisting of the NHS, fire, police and councils – made the decision to help boost co-operation between the sectors.

The move means they are able to share resources where necessary – such as when staff need to self-isolate – and help each other to help combat the threat.

It marks the third time since the pandemic started that a major incident has been declared in the county, with organisations coming together to help each other.

Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, is chairing the Strategic Coordinating Group, which is overseeing the multi-agency response.

He said: “Everyone is now aware that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the pressure this is causing on our services, particularly with key workers needing to isolate.

"Declaring a major incident once more is a sensible step. All public sector agencies and our partners are already working together in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent to anticipate and deal with challenges. Declaring a major incident will make sure that we are able to share resources where necessary which will be important as we expect that more staff may need to self-isolate.

"Working together is something that we do all the time and the action we are now taking is simply aimed at making that process even more joined-up.”