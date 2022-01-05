Pensioner dies outside country sports club near Wolverhampton

Bognop Road, Essington. Photo: Google

The man, aged 76, had sustained 'life-threatening injuries' and died at the scene near Millride Country Sports Club in Essington.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene on Bognop Road along with police and paramedics at lunchtime on Monday.

Staffordshire Police said it had recently been in contact with the man and thus has referred the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival, we found one patient, a man, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

The incident is not thought to have anything to do with the sports club, which offers clay pigeon shooting, airgun shooting and fishing and was shut on Monday afternoon as a result.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police added: "Police were called to Millride Country Sports, Essington, at 12.45pm on Monday following reports of a man in distress.

"A man, aged 76, was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.