21st Century cobblers hope to save the planet one sole at a time

Tom Pearce from Cannock, Kane Woods from Walsall, both 21, bringing life back to classic trainers

Kane Woods and Tom Pearce got the keys to their Hednesford workshop this week where they will restore old shoes and trainers to their former glory.

Kane said: "Every year across the world 150 million shoes are thrown into landfill and they take 100 years to decompose.

"So at HD Creps we restore, refit, restitch and reheel shoes and trainers so they last longer. Cobblers did it for years and we are reviving that lost art."