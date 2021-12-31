Man fighting for his life and dog missing after car crashes and rolls on M6

The BMW crashed between Junctions 14 and 15 on the M6. Photo: Google

Staffordshire Police were called at 9.12pm on to the M6 Northbound between Junctions 14 and 15, following reports of a one-vehicle crash.

Officers attended alongside paramedics and firefighters to find the white BMW 420d on its side with two passengers in their 20s trapped inside the car.

Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service removed the passengers before they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A 21-year-old man from London is now fighting for his life after sustaining serious injuries in the crash, and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The second passenger, a 23-year-old woman from London, sustained minor injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters were called at 9.14pm on Thursday December 30 to M6 Northbound between Junctions 14 and 15 following reports of a one-vehicle collision.

"Crews from Burslem, Newcastle and Stafford attended and found a vehicle on its side.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to free two casualties from the vehicle.

"They were conveyed to hospital by the ambulance service. Crews made the area safe and left the scene at 9.50pm.

"The incident was left in the care of Staffordshire Police. Inquiries are ongoing."

Police officers are also appealing for information after a dog escaped from the car when it rolled onto its side.

The black Rotweiler-type dog fled the scene of the crash and officers are now urging anyone who knows the whereabouts of the dog or with dashcam footage of the area at the time to make contact.

Anyone with information on the collision or the whereabouts of the missing dog are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 603 of 30 December.