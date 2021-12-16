Police issue alert following spate of drain cover thefts

The plea, from Staffordshire County Council’s highways team, follows the theft of more than 40 metal covers in areas including Rugeley, Codsall, Stone and Newcastle-under-Lyme.

Highways officers are now appealing for the public's help to catch thieves operating in the area. People should remain vigilant and call the police if they witness an act of stealing. Officers are also keen to point out that, when covers are stolen, holes are left in the road or the pavement which can result in serious harm and injury to drivers, pedestrians, children and cyclists.

David Williams, Highways Chief at Staffordshire County Council, said: “The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems on the roads and injury to people.