Omicron variant shows Covid is still 'very real threat' despite vaccine milestone

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Two million jabs have been administered to people in Staffordshire – with 863,206 first doses, 793,550 second doses and 346,415 booster jabs.

The landmark was reached earlier this week with leaders hailing the achievement amid warnings over the new variant and pleas to remain vigilant.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme, said: "We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve been able offer two million jabs to people across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent as it means that they are now better protected against Covid-19, which will keep them and their loved ones safer, and help to reduce the strain upon our local health services – especially during the busy winter period.

"As the discovery of the Omicron variant has shown, Covid-19 is still a very real threat to people in our community and we would urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward and get their jab to give themselves the best possible protection against the coronavirus.

"Hitting this two-million figure is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all our vaccination teams who have been out there in our clinics administering the vaccine seven days a week, and the fantastic support we have had from our partners at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Staffordshire County Council and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service."

Dr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet support lead on public health, called the programme a "real game-changer" and praised people who have come forward.

Station Manager Richard Williams, Covid-19 lead for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is very encouraging to have reached this impressive vaccination milestone.

"We have worked closely with partners and colleagues across the region to support the vaccine effort. A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to prioritise the vaccine roll-out and ensure that the people of Staffordshire are protected from the effects of this deadly virus.

"I am so thankful that the roll-out has been such a success, and I’m sure it will continue to be so in the coming winter months."