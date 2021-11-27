Blushing bride turns heads as she arrives at her wedding in lorry driven by her boss

Instead of a limousine or a vintage vehicle, Georgina Clarke who is a truck driver for Telford-based Dale Brothers UK chose a more unusual form of transport.
She was taken in a HGV to marry groom Nicholas Derry at Telford & Wrekin Register Office in Wellington on Saturday.
And it was her boss, Robin Dale, who picked her up from the couple's home in Donnington, Telford, and drove her to the venue.
Georgina, 27, who has been a lorry driver for two years, said: "We are both bikers so originally I wanted to go on a bike, but my dress is too big.
"I wanted to arrive differently and not in a traditional way.
"My boss agreed to take me in the lorry, and being a young female driver I thought it would also be nice to show other females it's a good industry to be in and doesn't have to be all men behind a truck wheel."
The couple met when they were both studying a countryside management course at Rodbaston College.
Nicholas, who is also 27 and originally from Cannock, works as a landscape gardener – the same job Georgina did before she decided to suddenly change career and become a lorry driver two years ago.
Their wedding had been originally scheduled for the summer, but had to be cancelled twice due to the pandemic.
So it was third time lucky for the pair on Saturday when around 50 guests gathered to watch them tie the knot.
Ahead of the big day, Georgina, who is originally from Eccleshall, said: "I'm really nervous but it's nice because everything is coming into place."