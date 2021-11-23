Meet the dogs who save lives with Staffs Search and Rescue

By Adam Smith

A family animal feed company is holding a fundraising day on Saturday, December 4, for Staffordshire Search and Rescue.

Greenark shop manager Ria Maddox with Dave Barley and his search dog Red
Rugeley's Greenark Animal Feeds donate all the dog food needed for the animals who help find people who go missing in the county.

Staffordshire Search and Rescue was founded in 2004 and is on call 365 days a year to help emergency services find people who are in danger from themselves or the environment they find themselves in.

The dogs are essential members of the team and on Saturday pet owners can visit the Power Station Road base from 10.30am to find out more about the services they offer.

Michele Owen, from Greenark, said: "We are proud to sponsor Staffordshire Search and Rescue by donating the dog food as they’re working dogs and need to be given the best.

"We also offers dietary advice by a qualified on site animal nutritionist to ensure pets nutritional needs are being met. We also have animal first aid on hand plus a weighing service for your pet and a free harness fitting service."

She added: "We also do a host of grooming accessories kennel cleaning products toys bedding colours and Supplements a Aladdin’s Cave for everyone's pet."

Dogs and handlers from Staffordshire Search and Rescue will be at the event to help people understand the role they both undertake.

