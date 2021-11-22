New road to ease town centre traffic opens in Stafford

Mark Winnington (local county councillor), Frances Beatty (Stafford Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic development and planning), Theo Clarke (Stafford MP), David Williams (Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport), Richard Harris (Amey account director) and Dale Arthur (Staffordshire County Council’s infrastructure developments and improvements manager)

The Stafford Western Access Route should prevent snarl ups by the rail station and was began in summer 2019 with work continuing throughout the pandemic.

The final section crossing a new viaduct, which has been built over the River Sow to provide the connection to Madford retail park and the A34 Foregate Street.

The project has included the restoration of a former car park into marshland wildlife habitat, flood compensation works, plantation of 2,360 trees, installation of bat boxes and mammal crossing and creation of 2.2km of cycling routes.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "The Stafford Western Access Route is a huge project for the town and Staffordshire, and one of the biggest engineering schemes the county council has undertaken in over a decade. Marking its completion highlights what an achievement this has been for all the partners involved.

"This project is playing a major part in supporting the county town’s future growth – unlocking development sites for new homes, businesses and community facilities.

"Furthermore, it will ease town centre congestion which impacts the local economy before we see new projects progressing, including the Stafford Gateway and HS2 links to the town."

The road has been funded by the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Enterprise Partnership through the Government’s Local Growth Fund, as well as developers and both the county and borough councils.

"The team has worked hard throughout the pandemic period to keep the scheme on schedule, and we have ensured there has been comprehensive engagement with communities and businesses throughout which has been extremely important. We’d again like to thank nearby residents for their understanding while work has taken place and to all partners who have made the project a success."

LEP chairman Alun Rogers said: "The Stafford Western Access Route is one of our major successes which will deliver growth, attract investment and support job creation for our communities. It will play an important role in our longer-term economic recovery. The completed route will complement the Stafford Gateway project and our future HS2 connections.

"The project demonstrates to people, business, future investors and the Government the successful working across the public and private sectors in Staffordshire."

Stafford Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic development and planning Frances Beatty, said: "The completion of the Stafford Western Access Route is further demonstration of the significant investment that is taking place in and around the town and of how many projects are now coming to fruition, getting underway or in the pipeline.

"It will vastly improve access into and out of the town for shoppers, for our workforce, students and visitors alike. The new road is a gateway to the ongoing transformation of our town centre and has provided the town with the much-needed infrastructure to support the development taking place.

"One of our top priorities is growth and prosperity. We hope that through project delivery and our ambitious plans for the future our community will see that Stafford is heading in the right direction."

The road links the A34 Foregate Street at Madford Retail Park to the A518 Newport Road Castlefields junction. The road will help improve traffic flow in Gaol Square, Newport Road (east of Kingsway), Station Road, Chell Road, A34 Foregate Street (south of the scheme) and Doxey Road.