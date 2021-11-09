Firework display at Staffordshire Showground sparks complaints after 'night of chaos'

The event at the Staffordshire County Showground has been heavily criticised by those who attended

The event was held at Staffordshire County Showground and has resulted in attendees calling for a serious investigation by the hosts, Stafford Castle Rotary Club.

Some feared that a serious accident may happen as people attempting to exit the event created a bottleneck due to lack of signs and sheer amount of people.

Tom Owen, 38, who attended the 'Firework Extravaganza' said: "It was shocking, there's so much space there and yet they crammed the fair so close that it created a narrow pathway for everyone, in times of Covid it was just so irresponsible.

"Then to keep closing the exit and creating a huge bottle neck, there was a fear of people being crushed."

Stafford Castle Rotary Club thanked everyone for their attendance and issued the following statement.

"We know last night wasn’t the event you expected and for that we are truly sorry, we’re currently running a full post-event debrief."

Attendees were also left unimpressed by the display, with one person describing it as 'anything but extravagant'.

Emma Rogers, 26, from Stafford, said: "This is the most poorly organised event I have ever attended, it was sheer chaos.

"The rides were too close together so the queues just blended, people were unable to distinguish between where one queue started and another ended.

"There wasn't enough food or drink to cater for the amount of tickets sold and it was a complete guessing game as to where the fireworks would be let off from."