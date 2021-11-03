Restaurant event looks to hire new staff

The Post House Bar & Grill in Stafford

The Post House Bar & Grill in Stafford is running a recruitment open evening on Tuesday, November 9 as it looks to fill a number of roles within the restaurant ahead of the busy festive period.

The restaurant is one of many across the region to have struggled during lockdown, but has experienced a surge in bookings since the lifting of restrictions and is looking for staff to help cover busy periods.

Managing director Rob Piolunowicz said: "We are really keen to expand our team particularly over the upcoming busy festive season.

"We will be holding these recruitment dates throughout next year and really hope to see lots of people turn up.

"It’s a fun and friendly place to work and we are happy to take on new faces with or without experience so pop down and check The Post House out."

Positions available include kitchen assistants, chefs, bartenders, glass collectors and restaurant servers.

The open evening takes place on Tuesday, November 9 between 6pm and 8.30pm at the Post House Bar & Grill on Greengate Street in Stafford.