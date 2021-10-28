Staffordshire council leader calls for 'clarity' over funding after Budget

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Councillor Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said there were positives such as pupil funding and support for the brewing industry.

But he called for clarity over council budgets and urged the Government to help them to plan ahead by setting their budget allocations in advance.

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak moved to tell each Whitehall department their budget allocations for the next three years to help them plan.

Councillor White said: "I spoke to the Chancellor recently and stressed that rather than being told our budget year-to-year, we wanted clarity over several years for our finances so we can draw up long term plans for highways and climate change, plan preventative work around good physical and mental health, and continue to invest in our schools and economy.

"I hope that having done that today with Government departments, Staffordshire will be given the same opportunity.

"I also welcome his announcement of an increase in funding for each pupil in the county, more money for family hubs which we are already expanding in Staffordshire and the continuation of the Holiday Activities Fund to support families during school holidays, as well green technology tax incentives for companies and the huge support for our brewing industry.

"Of course, we must assess the detail of how the Budget affects us and the implications on Council Tax: this authority faces pressures from increases in wages – particularly in the care sector - and National Insurance contributions and from rising numbers of vulnerable adults, and families with young children, needing our support.

"The Government’s planned increase in National Insurance is intended to support social care, but in the short term is being used for the NHS, so for the time being we will have to carry on funding such care from Council Tax. At the same time, we are determined to maintain our ambitions for Staffordshire’s future by investing in education and the physical and digital infrastructure this county needs to continue attracting and developing well-paid jobs on our doorstep."

Proposals set to regenerate cultural and heritage sites in Kidderminster will also progress after £17.9 million was signed off from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

The first project is to refurbish Kidderminster Town Hall in partnership with Kidderminster Town Council. The Town Hall is a key town centre heritage asset, a cultural space and events venue.

The second project is to bring back into use an empty listed heritage building in the heart of town, and thirdly to create a new walking and cycle pathway along the canal towpath in partnership with Worcestershire County Council – linking the heritage and natural assets with Kidderminster town centre.

This investment will complement high priority projects already underway in Kidderminster. The town successfully secured £20.5m of grant funding through the Future High Streets Fund – awarded in December last year.

Councillor Helen Dyke, leader of Wyre Forest District Council, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this funding which will transform Kidderminster Town Hall and the Piano Building for the benefit of future generations. It will also improve connections around the centre of town and make it more accessible for all."