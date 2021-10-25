Wolves fans enlist army hero and underworld hardman to help send girl for life-saving treatment

Dave Watson with fundraiser Mark Hands

Clara Rogers, aged three, suffered an hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy which led to a lack of oxygen to her brain, her family need to raise £7,000

The fans, called Team Clara, is made up of friends, Ste Cooper, Justin Winwood, Mark Hands, Martin Hughes, Scott Hales, Vinny Preece, Dave Starkey, Jonathan Nevill, Michael Watkins, Scott Herbert and Pete Rogers.

They have enlisted army hero Dave Watson and underworld celebrity Bernard O’Mahoney to speak at an event in Birmingham next month.

Organiser Mark Hands, from Cannock, said: “This promises to be a night of incredible entertainment with two real heavyweight speakers who both have amazing stories to tell.

"It’s a real coup to get Bernard to speak publicly as he doesn’t do public speaking but when I asked him if he could assist in helping Clara and her family he said sure, anything so I suggested doing a talk and he kindly agreed."

Mr O'Mahoney was a former Essex Boys Gang member and was played by Hollywood hardman Vinnie Jones in the latest Rise of the Footsoldier film.

"I have seen Dave deliver his presentation a number of times and he is without doubt the best motivational speaker I have seen.”

Dave was injured touring Afghanistan but went on to win medals for Great Britain at the Invictus Games in Canada and Australia.

Brave Clara has had treatment the Neurological and Physical Abilitation Centre in Leeds and is hoping to visit a pop up clinic in Ireland by an American clinic which provides treatment the NHS does not.

Team Clara so far has raised £6,000 and to donate to the GoFundMe appeal visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-hands10.