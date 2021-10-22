Olympic boxers dazzle at charity heroes evening in Cannock

Ben Whittaker from the Black Country with Frazer Clarke, Galal Yafai, Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall

Medal winners from the Tokyo Olympics included Ben Whittaker, from Darlaston, who gained silver, Frazer Clarke, of Burton-on-Trent, who gained bronze in the super heavyweight class, and Galal Yafai, from Birmingham, who gained gold.

Karriss Artingstall, who gained a bronze medal, and Lauren Price, who gained gold, also attended the special evening.

The special evening of Olympic Boxing Heroes was planned by Bar Sport and Premiere Suite owner Scott Murray.

He said: "This was the first event in the country to celebrate all of our boxing heroes and to actually get them together and with their medals while they are still amateurs was tremendous.

"It was a really fantastic evening to celebrate their achievements before they consider turning professional.

"More than 200 people turned out for the event, with many from local and amateur boxing clubs.

"They even came from as far away as Cardiff in Wales as Lauren Price is Welsh.

"There were people attending from Birmingham, Walsall, Cannock and Great Wyrley and the boxing heroes gave after-dinner speeches and mixed with fans.

"They posed for photographs and gave autographs during the event that was hosted by Richie Woodhall, the former super middle-weight of the world and now a television presenter, and Steve Bunce, who has become known as the voice of British boxing on television screens."

The sporting venue has become known for its shows involving boxing heroes during the past 23 years and Anthony Joshua made his first after-dinner appearance in the building.

Tyson Fury has also appeared at the venue.

During the evening more than £1,000 was raised for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity.