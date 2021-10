Lewis Tucker

Lewis Tucker was last seen at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital around 4.30am today (Wednesday October 20).

West Mercia Police say he is believed to have travelled to the Smallheath area of Birmingham and also has links to Liverpool.

He is described as white, around 5’10, of average build and with brown medium-cut hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black Under Armour tight tracksuit bottoms, black Under Armour shorts and black Nike trainers.