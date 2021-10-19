Made in Dagenham arrives in Stafford 18 months after original date

Preparing to strike!

Originally scheduled for April 2020, the production was just weeks away from opening when the pandemic hit, and everything shut but the curtain is set to be raised on the play this week.

Roger Foxcroft, chair of Musical Theatre Stafford, said: “We initially postponed the show until October 2020 not yet realising just how devastating and long-lasting the pandemic would be.

“When it became clear nothing would happen in theatres anywhere for some time, we were unsure whether we would be able to deliver this incredible show at all, so we are delighted to get back on the Gatehouse Stage this week, a full two years since we last performed there.”

Based on the real-life story of the Ford sewing machinists strike, Made in Dagenham is an inspirational story about friendship, love and fighting for what’s right, as it tells the story of one of the pivotal moments in the fight for women’s rights.

On June 7th, 1968, Rose Boland, Eileen Pullen, Vera Sine, Gwen Davis and Sheila Douglass led 187 colleagues to strike at one of the country’s largest Ford Motor plants in Dagenham, Essex.

The 1968 strike began when the machinists, who made car seat covers, were informed that their jobs were considered ‘less skilled’ while men at the plant were considered ‘skilled’ workers.

That inequality was reflected in pay with the women receiving 15% less than the men on the same grade received.

Their strike brought car manufacturing to a halt and prompted the lay-off of their male colleagues and was only resolved when the Secretary of State for Employment, Barbara Castle intervened. It was a landmark moment for industry and the action of those women led to the passing of the Equal Pay Act of 1970.

This true-life story of standing up to the patriarchy was brought to the screen in 2010, starring Bob Hopkins and Sally Hawkins and was soon adapted for stage as a musical and starred Gemma Atterton as the leading lady Rita O’Grady.

Led by Rita O’Grady, a busy mother-of-two, housewife and factory worker, the Ford machinists take on the might of the Ford multinational corporation, the unions, their male counterparts and even Westminster in their battle to get their work recognised as skilled and equal to that of their male counterparts.

Hannah Morris, who plays Rita, said: “This is a working-class story which takes an inspirational look at how ordinary people can do extraordinary things. It’s also a story that’s still very relevant today and, despite it being law, equal pay and equal rights in the workplace are still not a given."

"I’m delighted to be playing the lead in this fantastic show and, although Rita is a fictional character, she epitomises the inspirational women of Ford Dagenham who stood up for what was right and left a resounding legacy.”