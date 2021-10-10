Public urged to check outbuildings as search continues for missing 89-year-old

Ted Beattie

Ted Beattie went missing from his home in Stafford overnight on Wednesday, October 6, into Thursday, October 7.

Police have learned more about Ted's movements since first appealing for help but have not yet been able to track him down.

Ted, who has poor eyesight and can become confused and unsteady on his feet, left his home on Overhill Road on Wednesday evening, with the last CCTV sighting around a mile away on Milford Road.

Officers have now urged people to check any CCTV footage, as well as searching their land and any outbuildings.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Thanks to the community’s response to previous appeals, we now know that Ted was last seen on CCTV at approximately 2.10am outside the Wimpy at Milford, heading towards Stafford.

"The last sighting of a Ted by a witness was at 3.30am to 3.40am on Milford Road, between School Lane and the Wimpy at Milford.

"This suggests that he may have been heading back towards Walton-on-the-Hill, Hillcroft Park, Weeping Cross area.

"Ted is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall and has short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a waist-length coat and appears to be wearing full-length trousers. He may be walking slow and unsteady.

"We are appealing to the community to support officers within the local area by checking CCTV, smart doorbells, dash cams from 2am and check garden perimeters, driveways, outbuildings, land and hedgerows."

#WATCH: Inspector Laura Morrey, from Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, is appealing for information about missing 89-year-old Thomas, known as Ted, Beattie. Please share as we continue to search for Ted. pic.twitter.com/d2H7LHvdDh — Stafford Borough Police (@PoliceStafford) October 8, 2021

Inspector Laura Morrey, from Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, previously urged members of the community trying to find Ted to stick to paths and known areas to avoid hindering the police search.

Anyone who finds Ted should seek urgent medical assistance, she added.