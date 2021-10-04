Staffordshire County Council's County Buildings in Martin Street Stafford where county council meetings are held

Previously members were able to submit up to two questions each in advance of Staffordshire County Council’s full council meetings.

Answers were submitted in written form on the day of the meeting, with an opportunity also given for a supplementary question to be asked at the session.

The proposed changes to the members’ questions scheme will limit the questions to one per member per meeting, to allow more councillors to have queries answered at the full meeting.

The move has been backed by members of the council’s audit and standards committee, who have been told that councillors will still be able to ask questions during the leader’s statement at full meetings too.

A report to the audit and standards committee said: “The change will ensure that each member has a better chance of being able to successfully put forward a question at each meeting.

"It would guarantee that 15 members are allowed to submit a question at each meeting whereas under the current maximum the number of members able to submit a question can be limited by those members who choose to submit two questions.