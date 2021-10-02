Thousands of bikers Ride to the Wall to honour the fallen

Bikers taking part in the Ride to the Wall

The Ride to the Wall saw as many as 10,000 people from across the country riding together to meet up at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire where they gathered to honour the fallen.

The event, which saw riders set off from a variety of starting points including Telford Services, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Around 250 riders set out from the Telford Services to make their way to the Armed Forces Memorial at the arboretum.

The memorial is a wall engraved with the names of more than 16,000 servicemen and women killed since the end of the Second World War.

Lead rider and former Royal Engineer Ian Brannon before setting out on the Ride to the Wall

Ian Brannon, a former Royal Engineer, was one of those setting out from Telford.

The 61-year-old Harley Davidson rider said he had taken part in every one since the event began in 2008.

He said it allowed an opportunity for people to honour former colleagues, friends, and those who have served their country.

Bikers taking part in the Ride to the Wall

He said: "I am ex-forces, I am an ex-Royal Engineer, my son is also ex-forces so we go to honour the fallen.

"The wall honours those who have fallen since the Second World War – people you have served with and people you know.