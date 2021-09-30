Staffordshire golfers tee off to help charity

Raising money for Catherine Care during a charity golf day are, from left: client parent Rose Chambers, director Jim Keown, joint organiser Gaynor Woodward, and director Sharron Keown, at The Chase Golf and Country Club, Huntington

Some 110 people took to the greens at The Chase Golf and Country Club at Penkridge, and money raised to date for Catherine Care in Norton Canes already totals more than £2,000.

Non-members taking part paid £25 for the privilege and members £10.

Organisers included Rose Chambers, aged 79, from Cheslyn Hay, her husband, Alan, aged 82, and Barrie Woodward, aged 73, and his wife, Gaynor, aged 68, from Little Haywood.

Rose said: "We had very special reasons for raising the funds for Catherine Care as they cared for my daughter, Samantha, aged 53, who suffered from uncontrolled epilepsy and who died recently on September 19.

"As well as providing supported living, Catherine Care also provides day opportunities and teaches life-skills.

"They provided day care for Samantha 12 hours a day.

"During the charity Golf Day I ran a raffle and that was one of the things Samantha would have loved.

"We were delighted by the fact that a lot of people sponsored holes and I would really like to thank those who did so.

"Last year we held a similar Golf Day which raised £2,000 for Catherine Care and this year we are hoping to beat that figure.

"At the moment we have more than £2,000 but are hoping that more money is yet come.