Day of golf helps to fund air ambulance charity

Teams and supporters enjoy a day of golf for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Keen golfers from a range of corporate supporters teed off at the JCB Golf and Country Club to help make vital, lifesaving missions possible for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s pre-hospital emergency service.

The sold-out event, which was supported by event partners, Phoenix Group, saw participants enjoy a day of golf at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire. Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are extremely lucky to have a strong network of corporate supporters who attend events like our golf day.

“Not only do these events provide the opportunity for businesses to network, but it also allows them the chance to be in the business of saving lives and helping make missions possible.”

Andy Moss, Phoenix Life CEO and group director of Heritage at Phoenix Group, added: “We’re delighted to have sponsored this year’s Midlands Air Ambulance Charity golf day in support of the vital lifesaving work that the charity does.

“Phoenix Group’s purpose is to help secure a life of possibilities and supporting our local communities is an important part of that.

“We’re thrilled to hear that the event was a sell-out and we got to see some great rounds of golf on the day while raising all important funds.”

The event was further supported by Glide UK for Business and Leamore Windows Limited.

Find out more about being in the business of saving lives with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and visit midlandsairambulance.com/corporate and follow the organisation on social media.