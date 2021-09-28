Hay! It's the Coven scarecrow festival

At the Coven Scarecrow Festival is organiser Jo Knight with two pupils' scarecrows

Organisers of the three-day event were today celebrating success after hearing how people travelled from as far afield as Penkridge, Tettenhall Wood and Codsall to see the straw, wicker and foliage characters taking up position.

Jo Knight, aged 49, a member of the fundraising committee, was one of the organisers who included churchwarden Karen Jones and Jan Carr, also the fundraising committee.

Mother-of-two pupils at the school, Jo said: "The festival was so successful that we hope to have raised more than £700 which will be split between St Paul's Church and St Paul's First School.

"It was wonderful to see people enjoying themselves as we did not know how many people would take part but we ended up with 64 official entries.

"These varied from a scarecrow priest at the church, two schoolchildren and even one resembling Harry Potter.

"Bickford Truck Hire donated £150, some of which sponsored the prizes.

"First prize of £50 went to a Lady, made from foliage by Jackie Richards, second prize of £25 went to Roy Wheatley for his one-legged yokel, and third prize of £10 went to Jan Carr for The Gruffalo.

"The entries were judged by three independent parish councillors Antonio Pupino, Jan Bradshaw and Jack Annett.

"It really was a wonderful day and the weather was really good.

"We also sold cakes and I think everyone enjoyed seeing the scarecrows.

"We have had such brilliant feedback from everybody in the community that we are all saying we must do it again."

"Most of the villagers turned out to view the scarecrows even though some did not make their own.