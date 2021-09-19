Fresh appeal for information on fatal coach crash

Simon Harris. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The collision, which involved a blue Jeep Renegade and a coach, took place at approximately 4.45pm on September 8 at Halfpenny Green.

Simon Harris, the 28-year-old from Claverley who was the driver of the Jeep, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit have urged people to come forward with any information.

The driver of the coach, a silver single decker, was assessed by the ambulance service at the scene. Officers are in the process of tracing witnesses to the collision and are keen to hear from the driver of a blue van, who stopped and helped at the scene.

Mr Harris' family, in a statement released by Staffordshire Police, said: "Simon was a gentle giant with a heart of gold, generous and kind-hearted, a true gentleman. A larger than life personality who loved creating cosplay characters, travel and helping other. You will be greatly missed by all."