Tributes paid to 28-year-old killed in Bobbington crash

Simon Harris was driving a blue Jeep Renegade at Halfpenny Green at 4.45pm on September 8 when there was a collision involving a coach.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Simon, from Claverley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released by Simon's family, they said: “Simon was a gentle giant with a heart of gold, generous and kind hearted, a true gentleman.
"A larger than life personality who loved creating Cosplay characters, travel and helping other. You will be greatly missed by all.”
Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 582 of August 9.