Memorial to miners unveiled thanks to help from community group

The memorial will be a permanent reminder of the work done by miners in the UK

The formal unveiling and dedication of the National Miners Memorial took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas in Staffordshire on Friday.

The memorial, which cost more than £100,000 to create, has a bronze frieze depicting the history of mining, including a recognition of the contributions made during the two world wars.

It also features plaques created by miners' relatives from around the country.

The Duke of Gloucester speaks during the unveiling service

Dignitaries, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Lord-Lieutenant and High Sheriff of Staffordshire and the managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, were in attendance at the dedication, which was led by the Bishop of Lichfield, Rt Rev. Dr Michael Ipgrave.

The funding for the memorial had been raised by voluntary group Chase Arts for Public Spaces (CHAPS), which works to support and promote public works of art, and celebrations of heritage.

One of the driving forces behind the memorial was committee member Trish Mellor, whose husband Mike is president of CHAPS.

She said the dedication had been a beautiful service and said it was an important memorial.

The National Miners' Memorial takes pride of place at the National Memorial Arboretum

She said: "Everyone who saw the memorial today spoke about how important they felt it was and remarked on how moved they were about it.

"The Duke, in particular, said how important it was that all the miners who have done so much over hundreds of years and during wartime are remembered and how much he was impressed by the memorial.

"It's a national memorial as well, with miners from Tyneside and Cornwall attending today, and I think it's right that it is here at the National Memorial Arboretum."

The service of dedication also featured musical contributions from Lea Hall Brass Band and choristers from Wolverhampton and Walsall Orpheus Male Voice Choirs.

The Lea Hall Brass Band play during the service

Ms Mellor said it meant a lot to her and everyone at CHAPS to see the memorial finally in place and spoke of what she hoped the legacy would be.

She said: "I think for future generations, it should help them to understand what all these people did, including all the hardships they had to undergo to keep industry in this country going.

"There's so much here for people to learn about and it's nice to have it here as I don't know anyone in Staffordshire who didn't know someone who worked in the mines in the county.