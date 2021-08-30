Afghan families arriving in region 'with just the clothes on their backs'

The charity has received a big response to its appeal to help refugees

Refugees from Afghanistan have started to arrive in Staffordshire over the past week after the Taliban seized control of their home country.

Community project Hearts & Hands, which is supporting local charity Imani’s Incredible Eats, say they have been overwhelmed after receiving a huge number of donations to an appeal, including teddy bears, stationery and clothing for children.

They have teamed up with Silkmore Community Support Group and Hidden Warriors CIC to respond to the crisis and help support displaced families arriving in the county.

Spokesperson and coordinator at Hearts & Hands, Lorraine Conkey, said: "The generously of local people is truly astounding, and within 24 hours our rooms were filling up with items so much so that local storage business Sure Store has offered to jump in and help too.

"We have all seen on TV the shocking situation once it was announced the military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"They will be arriving here with the clothes on their backs and nothing more."

On Wednesday and Friday Hearts & Hands is opening its site at New Beacon Group Enterprise Park on Weston Road, Stafford, for further donations.

The doors will be open from 10am-2pm on both days. They are requesting donations of clean pre-worn or new clothes, toiletries, personal care products, tins of food and dry food.

People are asked to mark up bagged clothing with details of sizes and gender.

A Gofundme page has been set up to support families at gofundme.com/f/help-to-resettle-afghan-families.

Staffordshire County Council and local authorities across the Black Country have agreed to support Afghan refugees arriving in the UK.