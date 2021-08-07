Widower calls on others to join bike ride in support of hospice that cared for wife

Andy and Belinda Barker

Andy Barker, aged 67, cycled to St Giles Hospice in Whittington, Lichfield, every day in June this year to raise a total of £2,467.

The cyclist, who lives in Burton, also donated 100 hours throughout the month as a volunteer to support patients and their families.

Now he is encouraging people to sign up for a bike ride on September 5 to help raise funds for the hospice which gave his wife “excellent” end of life care.

Andy said: “Cycle Autumn is a great event for people of all abilities. You get the keen cyclists taking part who can compete and get their exercise while raising funds for St Giles, but you don’t have to be Tour de France quality. I first did Cycle St Giles three years ago with my sister-in-law. I hadn’t used my bike much at the time – I just jumped in the saddle and took part.

“I was a volunteer steward at Cycle Spring this year and it was great to see all the families and casual cyclists, as well as more experienced riders, just having fun and raising funds while having a good day out.”

Andy started fundraising for St Giles after his wife Belinda, 55, died of cancer at the hospice in November 2015. She had previously received day therapies as an outpatient and had been having Hospice at Home support until her condition worsened and she was admitted as an inpatient.

Entry to Cycle Autumn is £35 with tickets available until midday on September 2. The event will retain a number of Covid-19 measures, including staggered start times and maximum group bookings of six people, for the safety, health and wellbeing of all supporters, volunteers and staff.