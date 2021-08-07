Police forces join search for missing Derbyshire teen who could be in region

By James Vukmirovic

Police in the West Midlands have joined the search to locate a missing teenager.

West Midlands Police has joined the search to find missing teenager Bethany Revill (Image by Derbyshire Police)
Bethany Revill from Ilkeston in Derbyshire has been missing since 5.30pm on Friday, August 6 and Derbyshire Police have turned to their partner forces for help in finding her.

The force said the 14-year-old may be in the Erewash, Nottingham, West Midlands or Staffordshire areas, with West Midlands Police among those joining the search.

Bethany is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing black leggings and black trainers and carrying a black hand bag.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We are growing concerned for the safety of a missing teenager from Ilkeston

"Bethany Revill was last seen on Friday 6 August at around 5.30pm.

"The 14-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, slim and has brown hair.

"She was last seen wearing black leggings, black trainers and had a black hand bag.

"Bethany may be in the Erewash, Nottingham, West Midlands or Staffordshire areas.

"Anyone with any information about Bethany’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the following methods, including reference 1316 of 6 August: Send a private Facebook message to /DerbyshireConstabulary, direct message our contact centre on Twitter @DerPolContact, complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, or phone on 101."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

