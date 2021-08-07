Police appeal to help locate missing Staffordshire man

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

An appeal has gone out for help with locating a missing Staffordshire man.

Staffordshire Police have released this image to help with located Gerard Nugent (Image by Staffordshire Police)
Staffordshire Police have released an image as part of an appeal to help locate Gerard Nugent from Featherstone.

Mr Nugent is described as white, 5ft 9ins and very slim with dark and spiky hair with glasses and an Irish accent.

The force also said he has links to Wolverhampton and Birmingham and have asked for anyone with any information in the West Midlands to get in contact.

A spokesman for the force said: "Have you seen missing Gerard Nugent from Featherstone.

"He's white, 5ft 9ins, very slim with dark spikey (sic) hair and glasses.

"He's got an Irish accent and has links to Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

"If you've seen him or know where he could be, DM @StaffsPolice or call 101."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

