Body armour given to police dogs in Staffordshire to protect them from armed criminals

Police dog Atlas models the new armour. Photo: Staffordshire Police

The lightweight armour is custom-made to better protect the animals in the force from knives, bullets, spikes and impact from blunt objects.

The armour – for both general purpose dogs and drugs dogs – was chosen for their protection level, durability and design, police chiefs say.

It follows the introduction of Finn's Law which was introduced in June 2019 when the German Shepherd was stabbed in the head and chest.

Chief Inspector Dave Kelsall, head of the force's armed/dog support unit, said: "Police dogs are part of our policing family, one of the team and as such should be seen and valued the same as our police officers. This is why Staffordshire Police, along with our national colleagues, gave our police dogs collar numbers.

"Providing personal issue body armour is the next step to ensuring we protect our dogs who face the same dangers as our police handlers, and, in fact, are more than likely the first ones running towards the threat. They now have the same level of protection in order to reduce the risk of serious injury or worse, being killed in the line of duty.

"This is a proud moment for me and I am grateful for the investment by Staffordshire Police and hard work by the dog support officers in the work to find the right kit."

The body armour has been produced following feedback from extensive trials conducted by UK police forces. The chosen design had to make sure the comfort and needs of the police dogs were met, as a priority, as well as the practical requirements of the handler and trainer.