Police warning after spate of caravan thefts across Staffordshire

Police say there had been 18 recorded thefts of caravans and motor-homes since May with seven attempted thefts.

A motor-home was stolen from Sandon Road in Stone with reports of suspicious activity being recorded in Cannock.

It led to police officers attending the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, on Eastern Way, on Wednesday.

A man was reportedly seen taking photographs of a motorhome which was later reported stolen, a force spokesman said.

And since July 23 there have been three reports of men calling at homes in Lichfield, Cheslyn Hay and Penkridge, to ask whether motor-homes are for sale.

Police say they are aware of a black Land Rover Defender being involved in the enquiries. The thefts and attempted thefts reportedly take place in the early hours of the morning and during weekdays.

Some of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered from sites in Birmingham and Bewdley.

Chief inspector Dave Wain, vehicle crime lead for Staffordshire Police, said: "Owners need to ensure that their motorhomes and caravans are kept secure.

"This means locked, immobilised, and in a safe place. It’s also important to report any suspicious activity as soon as possible to police."