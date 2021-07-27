Students enjoy sporting representational success

The students from Stafford Preparatory school have enjoyed success across several sports

Nineteen pupils from Stafford Preparatory school have been called up to compete for Staffordshire, Midlands and national squads across six different sports.

Talented all-rounder Amber Smit turned out for the under-14 Staffordshire girls’ tennis team, while also representing county under-15 sides in cricket and hockey.

Amber gained a place in the hockey performance centre squad too, where she was joined by Staffs hockey team-mates Lizzie Hammond and Zoe Catton.

Zoe also pulled on an under-15 county cricket shirt, alongside Nayan Kumar, while nine-year-old Ruben Gill was called-up to the under-10 boys’ cricket side.

Hockey players Joseph Luke, Louis Law, Pippa Steele and Noah Catton were all picked for Staffs, with Noah earning selection to the Staffordshire Marauders outfit for an international festival.

County football selectors called on Dan Gormley, Hewlan Wright and Matt Cutler, while netballers Leah Dixon and Isabel Stevenson earned slots at the newly-launched under-17 Nova Academy which is linked to the super league team, Severn Stars.

Edward Kotara earned county swimming honours and Leo Taylor lined-up for the Staffs under-12 tennis team.

Finally, sisters Elena and Georgia Blaikie competed for Midland ski teams at under-16 and under-14 level and nailed places in the National Schools’ Snowsports squad, which also includes nine-year-old SPS pupil Ted Mincher-Lockett.

Stafford Grammar’s head of sports studies, Lee Harwood, said: "It’s been extremely challenging for sports organisers over the past eighteen months in terms of scheduling trials, training sessions and fixtures.

"Students must also be credited for their exceptional effort during this time, often working out on their own fitness training at home and through online sessions.

"Their achievements show their dedication and hard work partnered with natural talent.