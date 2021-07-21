Appeal to find missing Staffordshire man, 51

By Dayna FarringtonHednesfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Staffordshire man.

Martin Evans
Martin Evans

Martin Evans is believed to have left an address in Hednesford before 6am on Monday.

The 51-year-old is described as white, of a medium height and medium build. He has a shaved head and a goatee beard.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "He is believed to be wearing a black canvas jacket, jogging bottoms, trainers or shoes and carrying a satchel. He wears glasses but not all of the time.

"Martin is known to frequent the Hednesford and Cannock areas."

Anyone with information should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 710 of July 20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Hednesford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Cannock Chase
Cannock
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News