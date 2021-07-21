Appeal to find missing Staffordshire man, 51

Martin Evans

Martin Evans is believed to have left an address in Hednesford before 6am on Monday.

The 51-year-old is described as white, of a medium height and medium build. He has a shaved head and a goatee beard.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "He is believed to be wearing a black canvas jacket, jogging bottoms, trainers or shoes and carrying a satchel. He wears glasses but not all of the time.

"Martin is known to frequent the Hednesford and Cannock areas."

Anyone with information should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 710 of July 20.