Reminder of road closures for Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire event

Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire takes place on Sunday, July 18

It will be the first large event taking place in Staffordshire since the pandemic began, and Covid-19 restrictions will still be in place.

Around 1,000 athletes from across the UK and internationally will take part in the triathlon, which has a route spanning four district areas.

The 1.2 mile swim will take place at Chasewater Country Park, near Burntwood, before participants take part in a 56-mile cycle through parts of the Staffordshire countryside – before heading into Stafford along Tixall Road.

The half-marathon-distance two-and-a-half loop run route starts at Riverway, in Stafford, and follows the River Sow path to the town centre and then on to Stafford Castle along the A518 Newport Road. It finishes in Market Square.

People are being advised to check the route and timings if they are planning on travelling on the day. Some one-way road closures will be in place.

Rebecca Sutherland, race director, said: "We look forward to coming back to Staffordshire every year as it is always a wonderful weekend but this year it has been extra special as we are back after so long.

"Along with Staffordshire County Council, we can’t wait to welcome athletes from across the UK here to race. We are delighted to bring a boost to tourism in the area which is on the road to recovery after the impact of the pandemic.

"It is extremely important to me that racing returns in a manner consistent with sound public health guidelines. We have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that athletes have an incredible race experience under our safe return to racing guidelines."

Staffordshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Philip White, added: "We are reminding Staffordshire residents of road closures this Sunday due to Ironman 70.3 and to enjoy the event safely keeping to current Covid-19 guidelines.

"It’s great to see the event back in Staffordshire after its absence last year, which helps to showcase the county. We expect to see around 1,000 athletes take part, bringing in families and friends from across the UK and beyond.

“We would ask athletes to take a lateral flow test and remind people to check the route and planned closures for on the day which will be lifted as the event progresses.”