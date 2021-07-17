Controversial plans for new quarry in Staffordshire to supply HS2 with concrete backed despite objections

Farmland that could become a quarry near Orgreave and Alrewas. Photo: Google

More than 660 people contacted Staffordshire County Council to raise concerns about the proposals for sand and gravel extraction on farmland to the south of the A513 near Orgreave and Alrewas.

A petition was also presented to the authority last year by Councillor Janet Eagland, who represents the Lichfield Rural North area, on behalf of residents.

Two previous bids to extract sand and gravel, put forward by Western Aggregates Ltd, were refused permission in 1987 and 1992 for reasons including loss of good quality agricultural land.

But on Thursday, Staffordshire County Council’s planning committee passed the latest application put forward by Cemex. Seven committee members voted to approve the plans, while five voted against.

Objectors who spoke at Thursday’s three-hour meeting said the application went against the council’s own Minerals Local Plan for Staffordshire (MLP), which was considered in 2017 and stated that the site would not be used for extraction purposes until 2025 at the earliest.

But officers said the plan was approved at a time when the level of future demand from HS2 was not known.

Councillors who spoke against the plans on Thursday also said that there were already other quarry sites open in the county and raised concerns about the impact of the new facility on local residents and visitors to the nearby Fradley Junction, as well as businesses that rely on tourist trade.

Councillor Eagland said: "I have faced many challenges over the last 16 years or more – none more so than mitigating the extensive and heart-breaking impact of HS2 on this beautiful rural area, which will disrupt our lives for many years and change the face of our landscape forever. That is why I feel so strongly about this proposal to create a concrete factory some five storeys high, which will add to the severe impact.

"I ask why is this Cemex application even being considered? The Minerals Local Plan for Staffordshire 2015-30 said under no circumstances was there to be any gravel extraction until 2025 at the earliest and no quarrying will take place until reserves in existing quarries in the area have been exhausted. The council’s own records show they are not.

"Residents have contacted me personally to express their fears and anxieties about these proposals. This planning application must be refused for health reasons from all aspects of this development – the impact of increased traffic, noise and pollution from 170 heavy goods vehicles a day, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week within metres of their homes. There will be no respite from this."

Stuart Threlfall, who spoke on behalf of Alrewas Parish Council, said: "This is not a nimby objection – our back yard is full. We have seven quarries within a two-mile radius.

"If this development is so crucial to HS2 why was the land not subject to a safeguarding order or compulsory purchase? This decision will not just affect Alrewas but the whole county. Make the correct moral decision by rejecting this application and so restore our faith in this administration."

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers ahead of Thursday’s meeting however.

A report to the committee said: "Overall, as an exercise of judgement, taking the relevant up-to-date development plan policies as a whole, it is reasonable to conclude that the departure from the MLP on timing grounds is outweighed by other material considerations.

"There are no clear and convincing reasons to indicate that the application for planning permission should not be permitted.”

Mark Kelly, planning manager for Cemex UK, said: “We have won awards for our restorations and have a 10-year partnership with the RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds).

“We understand there have been a number of concerns from the local community with regards to what is set out in the Staffordshire Minerals Plan. This site is now needed sooner because of the substantial need for concrete and aggregates for HS2.

“There is no alternative site for this – other sites are serving existing demand without additional capacity. The amount of aggregate required for HS2 is substantial.

“There is a genuine link to HS2 – this has been a concern to residents as well. While HS2 have not been directly involved in this application Cemex are a preferred supplier and have worked with HS2’s contractor.