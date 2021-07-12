People asked to have their say on village's future

Councillor John Preece in Norton Canes

A series of questionnaires are available on the parish council website on all aspects of the Neighbourhood Plan, which is being drawn up help to decide what happens in the village over the next 10 years.

The plan will look at a number of areas, including heritage, youth services and education, open spaces and recreation, the local economy, housing development and transport.

The working group looking at the plan wants to hear what people have got to say so that they can come up with a list of ‘asks’ or priorities and argue for them with the district and county councils.

Housing is expected to be an important consideration. The working group is of the view that no major new housing development should be considered in the village before 2028 and not until proposed leisure, education and public transport infrastructure improvements have been delivered.

The only exception to this that a suitable site for a housing complex for the elderly or small sites suitable for bungalows for the elderly should be identified.

The group wants to ensure local heritage and surrounding countryside sites are protected and that the public transport serving the village is fit for purpose. It also wants to help create a vibrant local economy, supporting existing businesses and shops, and to improve recreation and community facilities.

Group spokesperson Councillor John Preece said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Norton Canes to have a say on the future of their home village. We know all these issues matter to people and now is the time to tell us exactly what improvements they want to see.

“We want to create a healthy, happy, vibrant Norton Canes that will create a better future for our children and grandchildren.

"To do that we need to hear from the people who live here now.”

Full details of the Neighbourhood Plan and the issues it is looking at can be found on the Norton Canes Parish Council website at nortoncanesparishcouncil.co.uk/the-neighbourhood-plan-for-norton-canes/

There is also a Facebook page, which can be found at facebook.com/NortonCanesVillageNeighborhoodPlan/

There are a series of short questionnaires available on each of the topics being considered, which can be filled in online. Residents are also urged to sign up for the parish council newsletter through the website to keep up to date with all developments and opportunities.

The public consultation runs until the autumn. Afterwards a draft plan will be created and people will get the chance to vote on it in a referendum.