Classic car tour raises £1,000 for good causes

Richard Hinton of First Class Technologies handing over a cheque for £1000 to Faye Williams of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire. Richard Hinton of First Class Technologies handing over a cheque for £1000 to Faye Williams of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire. Richard Hinton of sponsor First Class Technologies, television auctioneer Charles Hanson, Simon Price of We Love Lichfield, former rally co-driver Mike Broad and Faye Williams of Community Foundation for Staffordshire at the start of the classic car tour

More than 70 historic vehicles took part in the inaugural Cannock Chase Classic Car Tour, beginning at Lichfield and passing through Cannock Chase and the Black Country before making their way up to the finish post in Rugeley via Stafford.

The event, to raise money for the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, took place on June 13.

Celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson, known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, waved off each car as they left the Bowling Green Pub in Lichfield and then welcomed drivers back to his new auction house in Rugeley for afternoon tea.

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire gives away more than £1 million every year to voluntary organisations and charities across the county.

Before the coronavirus outbreak many organisations helped to organise events across the county to raise money for the Community Foundation to distribute to voluntary groups.

But much or this source of income was lost due to the pandemic, and as restrictions are eased, individuals and companies are encouraged to raise money through safe events, within coronavirus guidelines.

Richard Hinton of First Class Technologies, the event's main sponsor, said: “Last year, in the depths of the pandemic I had the idea of a car rally across Staffordshire. #

"The event was literally 'stop start' for many months due to Covid, but what a way to celebrate the easing of restrictions.

"I’m delighted to hand over the money on behalf of drivers, passengers, time-keepers and spectators with special thanks to Wolverhampton & South Staffordshire Car Club who helped in the organisation of the inaugural Cannock Chase Classic Car Tour."

Faye Williams of the Community Foundation for Staffordshire said: “It was an amazing spectacle to see so many beautiful cars leave Lichfield in bright sunshine, then passing the finish line in the amazing surroundings of Bishton Hall. A memorable day, great fun and a huge thank you to all involved who have raised vital funds that will help voluntary groups across the county. Particular thanks to Richard Hinton of First Class Technologies for coming up with the idea, sponsoring and organising the event. Also, to Charles Hanson for his kind hospitality at Bishton Hall.