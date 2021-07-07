Cannock Park spruced up thanks to hardworking students

George Taylor 23 from Burntwood, receiving the award from chairman of Cannock Council Doug Smith and Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald with Lynn Evans, Jorgie Devey three, Jack Dewsbury, Edward Till, Brad Bladen, Joe Parker, Josh Devey, Rachel Saunders, Wolfie, Christine Salmon and Lorraine Ringrose

Members of the Supported to Learn group at South Staffordshire College have now received awards for their hard work carried out at Cannock Park.

As soon as lockdown restrictions were lifted the group visited the park every week to prepare park benches for painting, sowing wild flower seeds and planting out seedlings.

They also made a community banner for the centenary celebrations of the Royal British Legion and for display on the park railings.

The group also took part in Dementia Friend Awareness training and made another banner to raise the profile of the Alzheimer's Society annual awareness week.

Among other things they also cleaned the flag pole, entrance gates and railings to spruce up their appearance.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure at Cannock Chase Council, said: “I am delighted to have awarded certificates to these amazing young people.

"The collaboration between the council and the college has enabled them to volunteer for the benefit of the community.

"As well as developing their own skills, they have worked so hard in Cannock Park from planting flowers; including an incredible wild-flower bed to cleaning railings and flag poles as well as taking part in Dementia Friend training.

"I hope their efforts will inspire and encourage others to do the same.

"They should be very proud of themselves and what they have achieved.”

A spokesman for South Staffordshire College said: “The Supported to Learn group at Cannock campus have been working on developing their communication and independence throughout the year, building on key skills and having a wide variety of experiences throughout the year.

"All of this has helped lead up to the learners becoming confident and comfortable to participate in work experience with Cannock Chase District Council.