Former Burntwood carpenter turns hand to painting for Cannock Chase exhibition

Melvin Thomas, aged 75, from Burntwood, has 18 works of art on display and also for sale, ranging from about £100 to £150.

Although always wanting to take up art seriously, Melvin said that other things always intervened and that he had to wait until about two years ago to concentrate on his canvases.

Melvin said: "I joined Lichfield Society of Artists and the Sutton Society and also paint with friends at Hill Ridware, near Rugeley.

"I have shown some of my work with the Friends of the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists but this is my first sole exhibition.

"I paint in a mixture of media using acrylic, oils, water-colours and pastels.

"I also have a variety of subjects ranging from landscapes, sea-scapes and portraits."

The father-of-three said he was delighted to be holding the exhibition of his work which feature many local scenes, including those of Cannock Chase.

He said: "I try to be as diverse as possible in my subject matter and this exhibition has given me confidence.

"Although I have only been painting seriously for the past two years I am hoping people will enjoy my work."