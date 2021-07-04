Weather warning in place for Staffordshire with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted

People have been urged to brace themselves for heavy showers and thunderstorms after a weather warning was issued for Staffordshire.

Spectators shelter from the rain on day six of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire
Met Office experts issued the yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area with heavy rain potentially leading to flooding and disruption.

The warning is in place in Staffordshire as well as central and northern parts of the UK and is due to remain in place for the rest of Sunday.

Experts predict there's a "small chance" homes and businesses could be flooded quickly – with damage to some buildings from water, hail, lightning strikes or strong winds.

Flooding or said lighting strikes could lead to cancellations to train a bus services with low-lying roads potentially being flooded, along with the chance of power cuts.

