Weather warning in place for Staffordshire with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted

Spectators shelter from the rain on day six of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Met Office experts issued the yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area with heavy rain potentially leading to flooding and disruption.

The warning is in place in Staffordshire as well as central and northern parts of the UK and is due to remain in place for the rest of Sunday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of the England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland



Sunday 1000 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAsZ7f2Mp — Met Office (@metoffice) July 3, 2021

Experts predict there's a "small chance" homes and businesses could be flooded quickly – with damage to some buildings from water, hail, lightning strikes or strong winds.