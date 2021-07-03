Police catch 100 motorists speeding near roadworks in Stafford

Police carried out speed enforcement on the A34 at Stafford, where roadworks have been taking place at the junction of Redhill Business Park to create access to a new housing development.

A spokesman from the Staffordshire Police road policing unit said: "Speed enforcement has been conducted in the roadworks on the A34 at Stafford.

"Despite the clear and visible signage 100 motorists will be receiving letters in the post informing them action will be taken.