Delight as £100,000 funding for national miners' memorial is secured

How the memorial could look How the memorial could look

Chaps (Chase Arts for Public Spaces) says it is overjoyed that the £100,000 goal to enable the lasting legacy to the country's mining heritage has been reached. The Cannock-based group has been working on the project for four years.

The National Miners’ Memorial will pay tribute to those who worked in the mining industry, and remember those who fought in conflict for their country. It will be unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas.

Made from Derbyshire stone by sculptor Andy de Comyn, it will stand at 5m long by 2m high and 1m wide. A bronze frieze will depict the history of mining, including recognising workers’ contributions to the two world wars.

As well as donations from the generous public, pin badges, limited edition prints and bronze plaques have been on sale to help towards the cause.

Chaps president Mike Mellor said: "This is all thanks to those who have so generously contributed by making donations; buying commemorative pin badges; buying limited edition prints and donating the 25 bronze plaques which are to be fixed around the Derbyshire stone memorial."

Support for the project has come from all across the UK. MPs, including Cannock Chase representative Amanda Milling, and NUM officials have given their backing, while legendary broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson, son of an ex-Yorkshire miner, has endorsed the project – even making a sizeable donation.

Mr Mellor added: "It is a national memorial, remembering the work and sacrifices of all those men, women and children who, over hundreds of years, have worked in the UK coal industry.

"Chaps has been delighted with the support that has come from so many areas of the UK: South Shields, the north west; Kent; Leicestershire amongst them – and of course from the NUM.

"A large amount of support has been received locally from individuals; from families of miners; from companies who wish to acknowledge the role played by miners; from miners’ groups such as Friends of Littleton Colliery, Lea Hall and Brereton Collieries Memorial Society; Cannock Chase Mining Historical Society and from Norton Canes Parish Council."

It is expected that the National Miners’ Memorial will be completed by the end of July and unveiled in September. Plans are in place for the service of dedication, which will feature a brass band and a male voice choir.

Chaps is now working on the draft order of service and on finalising a 108-page book to accompany the dedication. This will feature, among other things, a chapter on heroic mineworkers who received a Victoria Cross, together with a history of the recipients and their citations.

Fundraising is still ongoing. Surplus, and future funding, will go towards developing the site in the future. Mr Mellor said: "It's a beautiful site and it would be nice to develop it more so it becomes a nice site to sit and reflect."

For fundraising information, email info@chaseartsforpublicspaces.co.uk or phone 07583 655199.