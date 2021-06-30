The new-look market

The new-look Tamworth market has been agreed with events contractors LSD Promotions, who host a variety of high profile markets across different towns in the Midlands area.

Tamworth Borough Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration team have worked closely with LSD Promotions on a plan that enables the market to appeal to a wider and more diverse audience by adding more choice with a variety of high quality services and produce.

Ideas for future development will include craft ales, food offerings, antiques, vinyl, retro clothing, arts and crafts stalls; as well as supporting start-up businesses and artisan sellers through new promotional initiatives.

Tamworth aims to establish a leading reputation for having a high quality street market that draws people to come into the town centre on key days including “Love Your Market”, “Small Business Saturday” and other special events.

As part of this new there will be will some imminent changes with the introduction of new schemes including the following key dates.

This Saturday will see a launch day of the new-look stalls and Feast on the Street, a tasty international street food court on St Editha’s Square.

On Saturday, July 10, there will be a Market Open Day, free trading for people who want to try out being a market trader.

And, on Saturday, July 17, Young Traders Market with free stalls available for traders aged between 16-30 years as part of the NMTF’s Young Traders Market.

A live compere will be at all three July dates, who will be playing music and engaging with shoppers announcing the market and traders, the new look, and also everything Tamworth has to offer.

Cllr Daniel Cook, Tamworth Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Economy and Waste, said: “As part of our ongoing plans to regenerate the town centre, we want the market to have a wider appeal and attract more shoppers and visitors, through an improved offer.

“This renewed contract has given us the opportunity to develop a new vision for the market that will hopefully give us some of the things people have been asking for, such as a greater variety of stalls and more specialist and niche market events.

“It will give smaller businesses and sole traders opportunities to test and launch new enterprises in a low risk environment.

“The revamped market will also work alongside the major Future High Streets Fund development and Gungate project towards our overall vision for an improved town centre that is fit for the future.

“We hope people will help us welcome the new market and give their much-needed support to our small business community.”

If you would like to be part of any of the markets, contact the LSD Promotions Head Office on 01384 877336 or customerservice@lsdpromotions.com.